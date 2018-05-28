Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result declared at gseb.org, 5.33 lakh pass

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018, Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The students can check the results through gseb.org.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The results will be available today, on May 28 from 8 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 7:20:37 pm
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018, Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) class 10 examination has been declared today, on Monday, May 28 at 8 am. The result will be available at the official website, gseb.org.in. Moreover, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12.

In terms of performance, this year, the highest and lowest passing percentage districts are from south Gujarat. Surat registered with highest 80.06 per cent, only 37.35 per cent of the students from the tribal district of Dahod cleared the exam. After a decline in Class 12 Science results, now Class 10 results too witnessed a dip in schools recording 100 per cent results. From 451 in 2017, this number declined to 368 this year.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for the SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.

READ | Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: When and where to check

The pass percentage of regular students in 2016 was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket.

A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams. Out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

Live Blog

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Check result at gseb.org.in

19:20 (IST) 28 May 2018
Bottom five districts performance in Class 10 exams of Gujarat Board

Dahod-37.35 Mahisagar-48.85 Chhota Udepur-49.06 Div-55.80 Aravalli-56.95

19:16 (IST) 28 May 2018
Top performing district in SSC exams

District-wise, the best pass percentage is of Surat which 80.06 per cent, Junagadh is 78.33 per cent, Rajkot is 75.92 per cent, Morbi is 73.59 per cent and Dangs is 72.50 per cent

19:04 (IST) 28 May 2018
Gujarat Education Minister congratulates successful candidates

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said while congratulating the students said that those who could not clear exams this year should not feel let down try to remove all shortcomings with more hardwork and clear in the next attempt.

18:48 (IST) 28 May 2018
6378 scored A1 in GSEB SSC result 2018

This year as many as 6378 scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is been witnessing an increase in last three years as 3115 candidates scored in this bracket in the year 2016. In 2017,  3750 candidates got highest grade

18:41 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC 10th Result: 5.33 lakh pass

At 908 total examination centres across the state, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for their Class 10 exams. Out of this, 5.33 lakh have passed the exam. These students are now eligible for qualifying certificate (EQC) of secondary examination. As students are not awarded marks but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects.

18:38 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB result pass percent

This year too, despite grace marks and counting repeaters and private candidates separately, the overall pass percentage of over 10.61 lakh students in Gujarat who had appeared for Class 10 GSHSEB examinations including 7.90 lakh regular, 2.33 lakh repeaters and 37,725 external or private candidates stands at 53.62 per cent, almost similar to 53.10 per cent recorded in the year 2017.

14:23 (IST) 28 May 2018
Performance of Surat best among districts in GSEB SSC results

In terms of performance, this year, the highest and lowest passing percentage districts are from south Gujarat. Surat registered with highest 80.06 per cent, only 37.35 per cent of the students from the tribal district of Dahod cleared the exam.

11:03 (IST) 28 May 2018
Reduction in pass percentage: GSEB SSC Result 2018

Girls this year have outperformed boys with better pass percentage. Topper Savani Hil Ishwarbhai holds 99 per cent. Overall, the pass percentage is really low this time. Physical copies of the marksheets are not available and students can obtain the same till 2 pm.

08:56 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC result marksheet

Students can now check their respective scores at the official website, gseb.org.in. If they are unable to open the same, they may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Students will be able to obtain their mark sheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres today itself.

08:28 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: Pass percentage

A total number of 6,85,462 male candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 3,14,510 have passed. The overall pass percentage of boys stands at 45.88 per cent. A total number of 4,18,392 female candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,53,682 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls stands at 60.63 per cent.

08:23 (IST) 28 May 2018
6,973 involved in unfair practices

This time, a total number of 11,03,854 students had appeared for the Class 10 SSC exams, out of which 6,973 were found to be involved in unfsir practices.

08:13 (IST) 28 May 2018
Top 3 rank holders

Following are the top three rank holders:

Savani Hil Ishwarbhai: 594/600

Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar: 589/600

Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai: 586/600

08:10 (IST) 28 May 2018
Total students passed

A total number of 5,68,192 students have passed the SSC exams and the number of students who have failed is 5,28,689.

08:04 (IST) 28 May 2018
Cheating cases

This year, the Board registered 39 cheating cases across the state for cheating during the SSC and HSC examinations. 30 students of class 10 and 9 students of class 12 were caught cheating. Cheating cases were registered against class 10 students, four cases included instances of dummy students and one student was found with a mobile phone inside the exam hall.

07:55 (IST) 28 May 2018
Wait to be over soon

Over 10 lakh students had appeared for GSEB SSC exams this year. The installation of CCTV cameras at exam centres is among other possible reasons for the decline in the pass percentage of Class 12, Chudasama had said. The CCTV project was launched for GSHSEB exams in March 2015. The project also received the SKOCHaward in its inaugural year under the smart governance category.

07:44 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB 10th Result 2018 score card

The students can access their results and also print the score card in PDF form from the website. However, the score card will be for the reference purpose only as the original mark sheets is to be issued by the respective schools. The results are accessible using exam role number.

07:36 (IST) 28 May 2018
GUJCET 2018

Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) this year. In the first session of Physics and Chemistry conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, out of total of 1.36 lakh registered candidates, 1,34,979 took the examinations.

07:32 (IST) 28 May 2018
District-wise performance in Class 12

Among districts in Gujarat, Rajkot had topped with 72.99 per cent, while Chhota Udepur had the worst pass percentage of 38 percent. Out of over 1.34 lakh students who appeared for Gujarat board exams, pass percentage of girls was higher than boys.

07:27 (IST) 28 May 2018
Pass percentage last year

The last year's GSEB results showed a wide gap in the performance of students from English-medium and Gujarati-medium schools. A total of 7,75,013 students had appeared for the examination held between March 15 and 25, 2017. Last year the pass percentage was 67.06.

07:22 (IST) 28 May 2018
Education experts on semester system

After this year's 12th result declaration, Education experts had said that this year's results have made it seem as if the semester system was for good. On the decline in the pass percentage this year, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express, "We can not rule out or deny that the semester system could have helped better the results".

07:21 (IST) 28 May 2018
Girls outperform boys in Class 12 exam

Keep following the live updates for latest information. In Class 12 this year, while 74.91 per cent girls cleared the exams, for boys the pass percentage was 71.84 per cent. Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.

07:18 (IST) 28 May 2018
Result declared by GSEB

The result for Class 10 examination has been released by the Board. Candidates will now be able to check their obtained marks from 8 am onwards,

07:16 (IST) 28 May 2018
More about the Board

The GSEB conducts 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations - The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC)examination for Standard XI-XII students in Gujarat. The Board also holds a Talent Search for students of Std VIII & IX in five major subjects every year. It is divided into 2 major parts. 

07:09 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC 10th result at examresults

The result for Class 10 SSC examination can also be check at examresults.net

07:03 (IST) 28 May 2018
Result to be out in a hour

In another one hour, the result of Gujarat GSEB 10th examination will be declared. The timing for result declaration given by the Board is 8 am.

06:56 (IST) 28 May 2018
How students scored in 2016 SSC exam

In the year 2016, the pass percentage of regular students was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This was higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket. A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

06:51 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC Result through app

The result will also be available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

06:46 (IST) 28 May 2018
About the Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held - the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

06:40 (IST) 28 May 2018
Gujarat Class 10th result at indiaresults

Students will also be able to check their results at indiaresults.com

06:33 (IST) 28 May 2018
Last year's SSC pass percentage

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 per cent, lower than 2016's 54.93 per cent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 per cent.

06:28 (IST) 28 May 2018
Gujarat Class 12 Result 2018: Dip in pass percentage

The board had earlier declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 9. This year, there was a dip in the pass percentage of around 8.9 percent. Around 73 percent students cleared the examination, the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017).

06:23 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: How to check

Students should keep their admit cards/hall ticekts ready to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the Class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

06:17 (IST) 28 May 2018
Gujarat SSC Result 2018: Where to check

Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website, gseb.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. As per the official notification released on the website, students will be able to obtain their mark sheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on the same day.

06:11 (IST) 28 May 2018
GSEB 10th Result 2018: Declaration time

The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 examination will be declared today, on Monday, May 28 at 8 am. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12. The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 12 and ended on March 23, 2018. 

All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, gseb.org.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The board had earlier declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 9. This year, there was a dip in the pass percentage of around 8.9 per cent. 72.99 per cent students cleared the examination, the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017).

