Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2018 declared: Pass percentage of boys stands at 44.88, girls at 60.63

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 10 at gseb.org. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams were started on March 12. A total number of 6,85,462 male candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 3,14,510 have passed. The overall pass percentage of boys stands at 45.88 per cent.

A total number of 4,18,392 female candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,53,682 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls stands at 60.63 per cent. This time, a total number of 11,03,854 students had appeared for the Class 10 SSC exams, out of which 6,973 were found to be involved in unfair practices.

Top 3 rank holders

Following are the top three rank holders:

Savani Hil Ishwarbhai: 594/600

Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar: 589/600

Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai: 586/600

In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates were scored in this bracket.

To check the GSEB SSC results, the candidates have to visit the official website. They have to enter their hall ticket number and click on submit. The result will appear. In case, the aspirants are unable to log in or the page is does not open, then they should try to log in after some time.

