Gujarat GSEB 10th Results 2018 Date and Time: Result on May 28, check at gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 10th Results 2018: The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 12 and ended on March 23, 2018. The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 12 and ended on March 23, 2018.

Gujarat GSEB 10th Results 2018: The result for SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today, on Monday May 28, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org.in, once released. The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 12 and ended on March 23, 2018. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she can also check it at other private websites such as — examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Read | Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

As per the official notification released on the website, students will be able to obtain their mark sheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on the same day.

Gujarat GSEB 10th Results 2018: Date and Time

GSHSEB will release the result of Gujarat Class 10 SSC examination today, on May 28 at 8 am. The board had earlier declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 9. With 72.99 per cent students having cleared the board examination this year, there has been a dip of around 8.9 per cent – the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place – in the pass percentage as compared to last year when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.

The result will also be available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

About the Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd