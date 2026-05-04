Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: When and where to check results

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GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 Direct Link: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced that the HSC results will be declared on May 4 at 10 am. Students would be able to access their Class 12 exam results on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat numbers once the results are published. Details regarding GSEB Class 12th supplementary examinations and syllabus updates would be made available on the portal. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.
Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates
The Board announced that the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination, Standard 12 (Science, General, Vocational, and U.U.B. streams), along with GUJCET‑2026 and Sanskrit Medium examinations, will be declared at gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced that the Class 12 HSC results would be declared today at 10 am. The Board stated that students could access their results on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat numbers once the results are published.
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Students who appeared in the Gujarat board Class 12 exam can check and download their marksheets from the official website using credentials such as their roll number and seat number.
The board has also introduced a WhatsApp service, allowing students to receive their results by sending their seat number to 6357300971.
To collect the Gujarat board HSC Class 12 original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools a few days after the result declaration. The original hard copies of the marksheets will be provided by the board to the schools after a few days.
The Gujarat Board Class 12 exam was held between February 26 and March 18. The HSC class 12 exams were scheduled from 3 pm to 6:15 pm in a single shift in offline mode. As many as 15,27,724 students appeared for the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams at 1,701 examination centres across the state.
To pass the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science exam, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33 per cent overall. Also, they must obtain a minimum grade of ‘D’ in all subjects.