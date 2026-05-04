Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: When and where to check results

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 Direct Link: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced that the HSC results will be declared on May 4 at 10 am. Students would be able to access their Class 12 exam results on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat numbers once the results are published. Details regarding GSEB Class 12th supplementary examinations and syllabus updates would be made available on the portal. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

The Board announced that the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination, Standard 12 (Science, General, Vocational, and U.U.B. streams), along with GUJCET‑2026 and Sanskrit Medium examinations, will be declared at gseb.org.