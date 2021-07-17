Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2021 released for science stream, 100% students declared pass

The result is available on the official website - gseb.org. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

GSEB HSC result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today released the class 12 results for the science stream students. All the 1,07,264 students who registered for the exam have been declared pass. A total of 3,245 students secured grade A1 whereas 15,284 students secured grade A2.

The result is available on the official website – gseb.org. Only the school authorities can download the result from the website and students have to collect their scorecards from the respective schools. This year, all the 1,07,264 students of the science stream are eligible for qualifying certificates.

As per the result report, over 78,000 students had registered under Gujarati medium whereas 27,000 students registered under English medium followed by Hindi, Marathi and Urdu.

As many as 466 students have secured more than 99 per cent marks in group A while 657 students secured more than 99 per cent marks in group B in all theory subjects. While 868 students scored more than 98 per cent in group A and 1,303 students secured 98 per cent in group B in all theory subjects.

In the district wise result, as many as 13,733 students are from Surat who have been declared qualified in GSEB class 12th science result, followed by Ahmedabad (C) with 7,998 students and 7,680 from Rajkot.

The state government decided to cancel the exams for Gujarat board students, after the Centre scrapped CBSE class 12 board examination of the academic year 2020-2021. The board devised a special evaluation criteria for calculating the class 12 results.