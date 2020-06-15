GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: At 6 am; check these websites, direct links to get results

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of HSC class 12th Arts, Commerce examinations on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the general stream exam this year can check the result through the official website- gseb.org.
The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being cancelled once due to the lockdown. Apart from the official website, the students can check result here by registering their name, roll number, and other details.
A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam which was declared last week, while 71.34 per cent students passed in the HSC Science exam this year.
The students can check the result through the official website. Click on the notification for the results at gseb.org. Enter your details in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.
A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations
Step 1: Enter your details here
Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id
Step 3: Once result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, mail id
Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out
The students can check result at the official website, gseb.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce its class 12 Arts and Commerce result on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students appeared in the examination.
The students can register with their roll number, full name and other details at indaianexpress.com to get results. The results will be directly sent to their registered mobile number and email id, once released.