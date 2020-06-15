GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: At 6 am; check these websites, direct links to get results

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC result 2020: Check result at gseb.org. Representational image/ file Gujarat Board GSEB HSC result 2020: Check result at gseb.org. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of HSC class 12th Arts, Commerce examinations on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the general stream exam this year can check the result through the official website- gseb.org.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being cancelled once due to the lockdown. Apart from the official website, the students can check result here by registering their name, roll number, and other details.

GSEB Gujarat HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here

A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam which was declared last week, while 71.34 per cent students passed in the HSC Science exam this year.

The students can check the result through the official website. Click on the notification for the results at gseb.org. Enter your details in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.