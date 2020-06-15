scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19
Live now

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: At 6 am; check these websites, direct links to get results

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website gseb.org. The result will be available from 6 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2020 5:39:33 am
Gujarat Board GSEB HSC result 2020 declared Gujarat Board GSEB HSC result 2020: Check result at gseb.org. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of HSC class 12th Arts, Commerce examinations on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the general stream exam this year can check the result through the official website- gseb.org.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being cancelled once due to the lockdown. Apart from the official website, the students can check result here by registering their name, roll number, and other details.

GSEB Gujarat HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here 

A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam which was declared last week, while 71.34 per cent students passed in the HSC Science exam this year.

The students can check the result through the official website. Click on the notification for the results at gseb.org. Enter your details in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at gseb.org, check updates 

05:39 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Check passing marks

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations

05:37 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Pass percentage of SSC, HSC Science

The board has earlier declared class 12 science result as well as class 10 result. A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam, while 71.34 per cent students cleared the HSC Science exam this year successfully

05:30 (IST)15 Jun 2020
How to check

Step 1: Enter your details here

Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 3: Once result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, mail id

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

05:28 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Websites to check

The students can check result at the official website, gseb.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

05:21 (IST)15 Jun 2020
When result to be announced

Students can check their results at gseb.org. Students can check their results at gseb.org. As per the officials, the result will ve declared by 8 am. As per the previous trend of the Gujarat Board, the result is announced early in the morning. Students can check the update around 6 am, going by past trend

05:17 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Gujarat Board to announce class 12th Arts and Commerce result today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce its class 12 Arts and Commerce result on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students appeared in the examination.

The students can register with their roll number, full name and other details at indaianexpress.com to get results. The results will be directly sent to their registered mobile number and email id, once released.

Gujarat Board HSC result 2020 declared Gujarat Board GSEB HSC result 2020: Check result at gseb.org. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd