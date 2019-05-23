Gujarat GSEB 12th result 2019: Date and time confirmed

Gujarat GSEB 12th result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSJSEB) will announce the result for class 12 general stream exams on May 25 (Saturday), 2019. The result will be declared at the official website, gseb.org.

The Gujarat board HSC exams were conducted from March 7 to March 23, 2019. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board has released the result for the class 12 science stream exams on May 9, 2019.

#Gujarat GSHSEB class xii general stream result to be declared on May 25 @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job — Ritu Sharma (@2ritusharma) May 23, 2019

Nearly 6 lakh students are awaiting their Gujarat Board class 12 result. The exams took place across 1,548 exam centres across the state. Last year, the general result was declared on May 31.

The pass percentage had decreased slightly last year when overall 73 per cent students cleared the exam and in general stream 56.82 per cent candidates clear the exam. As compared to 2017 when the pass percentage was at 74 per cent (overall) and 56.88 per cent in general stream.

To clear the exam, students need to get minimum grade D in every subject and in all the subjects combined. Those who get E grade are eligible for supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed.