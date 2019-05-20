Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the results of the Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in.

The result is also available to download at the google app. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: When and where to check

The result of GSEB SSC 10th examination will be declared on Tuesday, May 21. The candidates can check the results through gseb.org.in, apart from it, the results will be available on the private websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019 via app

This year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.