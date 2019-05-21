GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 declared@gseb.org LIVE Updates: Check pass percentage, toppers’ name

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the results of the Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in.

READ | How to check Gujarat board SSC 10th result 2019

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the pass percentage in the class 12 exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.