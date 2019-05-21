GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 declared@gseb.org LIVE Updates: Check pass percentage, toppers’ name
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2019, Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2019 @www.gseb.org LIVE Updates: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in.
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the results of the Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in.
Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it
Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.
This year, the pass percentage in the class 12 exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.
Girls outshone boys in SSC 2018
Ahead with 72.69 pass percent against 63.73 percentage scored by boys, girls once again outshone boys in the secondary examinations. Though both recorded a slight decline of nearly one per cent in the pass percentage as compared to previous year, the gap was maintained at 8.96 per cent. Similar trend was witnessed among private and external candidates as boys recorded a pass percentage of 5.13 per cent, girls doubled it to 11.70 per cent.
Top performing district in SSC exams 2018
District-wise, the best pass percentage is of Surat which 80.06 per cent, Junagadh is 78.33 per cent, Rajkot is 75.92 per cent, Morbi is 73.59 per cent and Dangs is 72.50 per cent
6378 scored A1 in GSEB SSC result 2018
This year as many as 6378 scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is been witnessing an increase in last three years as 3115 candidates scored in this bracket in the year 2016. In 2017, 3750 candidates got highest grade
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: 5.33 lakh pass
At 908 total examination centres across the state, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for their Class 10 exams. Out of this, 5.33 lakh have passed the exam. These students are now eligible for qualifying certificate (EQC) of secondary examination. As students are not awarded marks but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects.
GSEB SSC result pass percent 2018
This year too, despite grace marks and counting repeaters and private candidates separately, the overall pass percentage of over 10.61 lakh students in Gujarat who had appeared for Class 10 GSHSEB examinations including 7.90 lakh regular, 2.33 lakh repeaters and 37,725 external or private candidates stands at 53.62 per cent, almost similar to 53.10 per cent recorded in the year 2017.
Gujarat Board results of medical and non-medical streams
In 2016, among both the medical and non-medical streams, the pass percentage of the non-medical stream had recorded 89.94 per cent which was higher than 80.96 per cent for the medical students.
GSEB SSC qualifying marks
To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.
Last year's GSHSEB pass percentage
Last year, the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam results were declared on May 30. The overall pass percentage was 56.82%, which is 1% higher than pass percentage for 2016 at 55.82%
GSEB 10th results: 4,000 cheating cases reported in 2015
In 2015, over 4,000 cheating incidents detected. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has detected a total of 4,316 cases in its Class 10 and 12 examinations. The control room at the Board office and the investigation squad that visited the examination centres had reported a total of 1,276 cases of copying and cheating. The other 3,040 incidents have been caught on CCTV cameras and tablets installed inside the classrooms.
Gujarat board GSEB SSC 10th result declared, available now at gseb.org, other websites
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the results of the Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in
Gujarat GSEB Class 10th results 2019 LIVE: Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.
The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket. A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.
