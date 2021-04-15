Gujarat GSEB Class 10, 12 exams postponed

The state government will review the Covid situation on May 15. Representational image/ file

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision on its board exams, the Gujarat government postponed the state education boards class 10 and 12 exams till June and announced mass promotions for students of Classes 1-9 and Class 11.

The state government will review the Covid situation on May 15 and accordingly declare new dates for the board exams. Between the announcement of new dates and commencement of exams a period of 15 days would be given to the students, the state government stated. This means even if the new dates are announced on May 15, the first exam would not be conducted before June 1.

In February, the Gujarat secondary and higher secondary education board (GSHSEB) had announced the schedule of class 10 and 12 board exams from May 10-25.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express, “Before announcing the new dates, whenever they are made depending upon the Covid situation, two weeks would be given to students to prepare for these exams. I personally believe that these exams should be conducted as these decide admissions and future of students in higher studies.”

Also, there will be no offline classes for students of class 1 to 12 till May 10. This applies to all schools — government, grant-in-aid, and private. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had, on April 3, announced closure of offline classes for class 9 to 12 in all schools in the state from April 5 until further orders.