Gujarat GSEB 12th science result 2019 date and time

Gujarat GSEB 12th Science result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be releasing the result of class 12 science stream on May 9. The students can access the result at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board has not associated with any private website for hosting senior secondary results. The Gujarat Board HSC exams were held in March.

GSEB 12th science result 2019 date and time

GSHSEB will be releasing the result of class 12 science stream on May 9 at 8 am. Going by the past trend, the board might upload the result before 8 am.

Last year, 72.99 per cent students have cleared the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.

While 74.91 per cent girls had cleared the exams in 2018, the pass percentage of boys was 71.84 per cent.

Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.