Gujarat GSEB 10th SSC result 2018 declared on May 28 at gseb.org.in

GSEB 10th result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 on May 28, Monday at gseb.org.in. Students who have appeared for their SSC exams can check their result at 8 am. The SSC and HSC exams were held from March 12. The result of Class 12 science exam was released on May 9. As students are not awarded marks but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects.

There were alleged paper leak reports where the police in Dahod filed a complaint of an alleged paper leak in the Class 10 state board exams that began on Monday. Reports of discrepancy at Dahod’s M and P High School was reported to the District Collector, 15 minutes after the exam started.

GSEB 10th result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 per cent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 per cent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than previous year when 3115 candidates were scored in this bracket.

A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

