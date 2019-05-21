Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 declared at gseb.org, 66.97% pass

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the results of class 10 or SSC examination on May 21. The students can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in. A total of 66.97 per cent students pass the exam. The Gujarati medium students scored 64.97 per cent while the Hindi medium is at 72.66 per cent.

Around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB SSC Board Exams this year. The exam was conducted across 1548 centres.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The result is available through the apps available on Google Play store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.