Gujarat: GR affecting pay grade of 65k primary teachers suspended

The state government said that it will suspend its Government Resolution (GR), issued on June 2, 2019, which affects the pay grade of 65,000 primary teachers.

The state government also held a meeting with the representatives of state primary teachers’ associations and other state education associations on Friday.

The GR was affecting the pay grade of 65,000 primary teachers who were recruited after 2010 directly as their pay grade was reduced from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800. The state government in a statement said that it will ensure that teachers are not financially affected in any manner and that in last 15 days it has had discussions on the representations with officials of education department and thus decided to keep it on hold.

The state wide protests by government teachers whose salary structures were hugely affected with the implementation of this GR gained momentum, especially on social media during the last 15 days. On Thursday the state spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Manish Doshi sat on a symbolic fast at his residence in Ahmedabad and blamed the policies of state government “badly affecting the teachers leading to a declining quality of education levels in the state.”

“I demand cancellation of the GR and not its suspension for the time being,” Doshi said in response to Friday’s decision of the government.

Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of Gujarat Primary Teachers Association, said, “The teachers who were recruited in 2010 and were to complete their nine years for increase in grade pay were badly affected. However, now since the 2019 GR has been put on hold, grade pay revision would be done on the basis of new guidelines which will be soon issued by the state government.”

The association has been submitting representations and holding protests since the notification of this GR, a year back.

