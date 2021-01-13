Gujarat: Govt announces recruitment to over 6,600 posts in schools, colleges

State government will also recruit a total of 5,700 assistant teachers in non-government grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The state government on Wednesday announced recruitment to a total of 6,616 new posts in grant-in-aid schools and higher education institutes across the state.

Giving details on the announcement, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, in a statement, said that 927 assistant professors will be recruited in non-government grant-in-aid colleges through centralized recruitment process across the state. These 927 assistant professors will be recruited for 44 different subjects.

“The recruitment has been announced with a view to build career through employment opportunities in the field of higher education as well as secondary education in the state as well as to provide maximum employment opportunities in education sector,” said Chudasama.

Apart from this, state government will also recruit a total of 5,700 assistant teachers in non-government grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. Accordingly, 3,382 assistant teachers in grant-in-aid higher secondary and 2307 in secondary schools will be recruited.

Detailing on the 3,382 assistant teacher’s recruitment in higher secondary schools, Chudasama said that these include 624 for English subject, 446 for Account and Commerce, 334 for Sociology, 276 for Economics, 254 for Gujarati and other subjects.

Similarly, 2307 assistant teachers will be recruited in secondary schools include 1,037 for Mathematics and Science subjects, 442 for English, 289 for Social Science, 234 for Gujarati and other subjects.

Last date for online application for recruitment of assistant professors (Adhyapak Sahayak) is January 20 and more details of the recruitment will be available from the website http://www.rascheguj.in.