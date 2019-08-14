Gujarat govt reduces mandatory rural tenure for MBBS students to one year; increases bond requirements to Rs 20 lakh

Gujarat government reduced the tenure that makes it mandatory for MBBS students studying in the state to offer three-year service in a rural area after completion of their studies. On Wednesday, the government reduced this tenure to one year from the existing three years, but it raised the bond requirements to Rs 20 lakh which a student has to pay if they are unable to offer services for a year.

Advertising

“As per the current bond requirements MBBS students after completion of their degree, has to spend three years in a rural area. If they do not spend the stipulated time in rural area then they have to give Rs 5 lakh that was furnished as bond to the state government,” Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister of Gujarat said in Gandhinagar.

According to the Patel the change in rules were applicable to all students who are studying very low fees in government colleges and those colleges taken state government aid or grant.

“We are reducing the three year mandatory service period to one year,” said Patel. He also added that apart from the Rs 5 lakh bond that the students are giving, they will also have to furnish an affidavit to the state government wherein an additional Rs 15 lakh guarantee needs to be furnished on a stamp paper worth Rs 300.

Advertising

“If the students do not serve the mandatory period, then will have to give a total of Rs 20 lakh to the state government,” he added. Patel said that the state government has increased the MBBS student intake this year in Gujarat. “The medical college admissions that ended yesterday saw all 5360 MBBS seats being filled up. The seats in Ayurveda colleges are also completely filled up,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said that the mandatory service period for MBBS students have been kept to ensure that there are enough doctors to serve in rural areas of the state.