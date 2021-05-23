Gujarat govt in favour of exams for Class 12, decision this week

On May 13, the Gujarat government announced mass promotion for over 8.72 lakh Class 10 regular students. The Education Minister had then ruled out mass promotion for Class 12 students and said “examinations will be conducted for sure”. (File Photo)

Firm on its earlier stand, the Gujarat government is in support of conducting Class 12 board examinations in the state, a final decision on which is expected this week.

After a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal with the education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders of all the states and Union Territories to discuss Class 12 board exams, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the exams “have to be conducted”.

“Everyone’s suggestion was taken in the meeting. We said that Class 12 exams have to be conducted, ensuring Covid preparedness and safety of candidates and staff… We have made our stand clear that these exams should be conducted,” Chudasama told The Indian Express.

The Centre has sought suggestions on exams from states by May 25 and July 15 has been proposed tentatively by the Central government. Discussions were held on whether the examination should be held in the same pattern as before or with a reduced examination time with reduced number of questions.

“What has to be decided now is when the exams can be conducted and in what pattern. The condition of pandemic is not similar in various states and the decision has to be taken by respective states… These issues will be discussed with the Chief Minister and a decision will be taken the coming week,” Chudasama added.

On May 13, the Gujarat government announced mass promotion for over 8.72 lakh Class 10 regular students. The Education Minister had then ruled out mass promotion for Class 12 students and said “examinations will be conducted for sure”.

Already the state government had announced no exams for students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 who were also awarded mass promotion.

Further, on May 21, the Gujarat government had declared to give merit-based progression for the current year to around 9.50 lakh intermediate semester graduation students of all the government and private colleges except the ones of medical and paramedical syllabus for the current year.