Gujarat govt cancels all university exams except medical and para-medical courses

The Gujarat government today announced the cancellation of all university exams due to the COVID-19 surge and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. However, semester exams of medical and paramedical students will be conducted.

A merit-based evaluation will be done for fourth and sixth-semester students of all government and private universities of the state. The system will also be applicable to all affiliated colleges of these universities.

Read | Delhi University to conduct open book exams for May/June semester from June 7

As per the official notification, “Around 9.5 lakh college students will be covered under this alternative system of evaluation and promotion. Instead of giving exams, undergraduate students will be graded based on their performance in the previous semester and internal exam marks, with each component carrying 50 per cent weightage.”

In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp decides to grant Merit Based Progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the State. pic.twitter.com/C43iFpwwXx — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 21, 2021

The announcement from the chief minister’s office over Twitter reads: “In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri Vijay Rupani decides to grant merit-based progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the state.”

Meanwhile, the state has also cancelled the class 10 board exams and all the students were promoted. The decision on the Class 12 board exams is yet to be taken.