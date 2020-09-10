Gujarat: Four sub-committees to prepare road map to implement NEP in state

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, (File)

Considering the issues related to higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to prepare a road map on how to implement it in the state, the Gujarat education department created four sub-committees on Wednesday.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who heads the NEP 2020 state task force, announced the decision during its first meeting on Wenesday at the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT), Gandhinagar.

For re-organisation, co-ordination and changes in governance of universities, a sub-committee of former vice-chancellor of Saurashtra University, Kamlesh Joshipura, former vice -chancellor of Gujarat University, A U Patel, and Gujarat University vice-chancellor, Himanshu Pandya, has been created.

For colleges, a sub-committee of Gujarat Technological University Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth and Kotak Science College Rajkot principal Ranjana Agarwal has been set up.

For changes in courses, programmes and curriculum, a sub-committee of Provost of Ahmedabad University, Pankaj Chandra, and Ketan Marwadi of Marwadi University in Rajkot has been created.

To give suggestions on the steps to be taken for quality and result-oriented education, a sub-committee of Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar director Sudhir Jain and KK Patel of Nirma University has been set up.

Task force members, including minister of state for education Vibhavari Dave, principal secretary education Anju Sharma and director higher education M Nagarajan, were present at the meeting. The sub-committees will prepare a road map for state universities and colleges in consultation with all stakeholders.

