Gujarat: E-commerce portals debut at IMNU campus hiring; banking, finance sectors dominate

E-commerce portals like Zomato and ShopClues marked its entry into campus placements at the Institute of Management, Nirma University, (IMNU) in Ahmedabad by hiring postgraduate students for the first time.

Advertising

While Zomato has picked up eight postgraduate students from the full-time residential and integrated programmes by offering them an annual salary package of Rs 7.5 lakh, ShopClues has hired three students at an annual pay package of Rs 11 lakh.

“These are the first-time recruiters at the institute who approached us for placements. We are in talks with a few other companies from the same sector and hope more students will be hired in the coming days,” IMNU director Dr M Mallikarjun told The Sunday Express.

Other first timer recruiters include multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis and energy consulting firm Mercados that have hired one student each while motorcycle manufacturing brand Royal Enfield has picked up three students. Companies from banking, finance and insurance sectors have picked up more students this year than those belonging to Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enables Services (ITES) sector.

Advertising

“The trend in the last three years has been shifting from IT and ITES sector to banking and finance as the overall intake capacity of IT sector has gone down. These sectors have failed to maintain the high intake being the mass recruiters some three years ago. As the focus shifts towards advanced areas of artificial intelligence, there is no human replacement in banking and finance sectors,” said Mallikarjun.

However, Infosys has been an exception as it is still the highest recruiter and has hired 39 students at a salary package of Rs 9.5 lakh per annum this year. From the 2016-18 batch, Infosys hired 24 postgraduate students and 18 students from 2015-17 batch.

Among other top recruiters this year is Axis Bank that hired 15 students at a pay package of Rs 12 lakh per annum, Federal Bank that picked up eight students and Kotak Mahindra employed seven students. Sector-wise, the recruiters are from automobile, analytics, IT and ITES, banking, financial and insurance services, engineering and manufacturing, e-commerce, power, real estate, consulting, retail, telecom and pharmaceutical.

The institute reveals that since the recruitment is still on, the interim median is Rs 9 lakh per annum. Some of the major recruiters include Adani port, Amul, Bharti Airtel, EXL services, Heidelberg Cement, KPMG, TCS-BPS, Wipro, SBI Life, among others. The profiles offered are senior business analysts, financial and credit analysts, risk consultant, digital marketing analysts, B2B sales, product manager, finance controller.

Out of a total 280 students, nearly 80 per cent i.e. 220 students have been recruited so far. Out of the 280 students, 32 students are in the integrated postgraduate management programme, while the rest 248 are in the full-time residential postgraduate management programme. Out of the 32 students, the percentage of female students is 55, while it is 26 in the residential programme.