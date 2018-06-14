Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches school enrolment drive from Sabarkantha

On the first day of this statewide drive, Rupani was at Lambadia village of Sabarkantha district to welcome newly enrolled students of class 1 On the first day of this statewide drive, Rupani was at Lambadia village of Sabarkantha district to welcome newly enrolled students of class 1

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday launched the annual school enrolment drive from a tribal-dominated village in Sabarkantha district. This is the 16th edition of the state-government’s annual school enrolment drive – Shala Praveshotsav – which aims to improve the school enrolment ratio in the state, an official release stated.

The drive was started by Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of the state. On the first day of this statewide drive, Rupani was at Lambadia village of Sabarkantha district to welcome newly enrolled students of class 1.

Anganwadi children, along with students of class 9 and class 11, were also enrolled during the function, said the official release. While speaking at the function, Rupani asked the locals, who are mostly tribals, to promise that they would send their children to schools. He added that the state government spends Rs 27,000 crore on education.

