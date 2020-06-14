Gujarat: CM to launch ‘home learning’ for classes 3-12 on June 15

Vijay Rupani. (File) Vijay Rupani. (File)

With schools in Gujarat remaining shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be launching a “home learning” initiative at 8 am on DD Girnar on June 15, the date when government schools usually reopen after summer vacations in the state.

The telecast of educational programmes will cover students between classes three and 12, stated an official release. Apart from this, similar programmes will be run by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) on the Vande Gujarat channel.

In March, just before the lockdown was first announced, the state education department had roped in around nine private channels and Doordarshan to beam classes into homes for all government schools, under the Study From Home (SFW) initiative. Nearly 66 per cent students from government schools were covered by the SFW.

Under the initiative which will mark the beginning of formal schooling in Gujarat this year, arrangements have also been made to provide printed worksheets to students of classes one-eight who do not have mobiles or televisions, the release added. Apart from this, teachers are also distributing books to children at their homes, said the statement from the government.

Under this programme, respective teachers will be calling up children on their mobiles and providing necessary instructions and guidance.

