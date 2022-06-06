Gujarat class 10 result declared, overall 65% students declared pass

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared Class 10 results with an overall pass percentage of 65.18 per cent. The board had conducted exams after a gap of one year due to Covid-19 pandemic as students were mass promoted in March 2021.

This is an improvement of nearly 4.5 per cent from the overall pass percentage in the year March 2020 which was recorded at 60.64 per cent.

Out of a total 7,72,772 regular students who had appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted by the state board in March-April, 5,03,726 were declared pass Monday.

This time again girls outshone boys by a huge margin of 11.74 per cent.

Among all districts Surat topped with an overall pass percentage of 75.64 per cent while Patan recorded the lowest pass percentage of 54.29 per cent.

Basic Mathematics turned out to be the hard nut to crack for students as the subject scored the lowest pass percentage of 69.53 per cent followed by Science and Technology with 71.71 per cent. Beginning this year, students were offered two options in Mathematics-Basic and Standard. The pass percentage of Standard Maths is 92.63 per cent.

However, maximum students also scored perfect 100 in the subject. As many as 1435 students scored 100 in Standard Maths.

A total of 59 copying cases were recorded during the examinations conducted at 958 examination centres across the state.