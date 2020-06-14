Gujarat: Can’t pressurise parents to pay fees, govt tells private schools

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma. (File) Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma. (File)

The Gujarat government on Saturday told the management of private schools in the state that they cannot pressurise students and their parents for immediate payment of school fees for the current academic year.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said that as per the agreement reached between the government and the management of such schools on April 13, the parents can pay tuition fees till September, 2020, as monthly payments or as per their convenience. If any complaint is received against any private school, legal steps will be initiated, the minister said in a statement.

Chudasma said that the government has already sent notices to schools against whom complaints have been received. The minister also clarified that schools also cannot pressurise parents for transportation, uniform or fees for books.

Chudasma further said that the government has also prevented the schools from increasing the tuition fees by five-seven percent annually due to the prevailing Covid situation

