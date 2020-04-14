Gujarat board to start evaluation of Class 10, 12 exams from April 16

The evaluation process of class 10, 12 board examinations will begin from April 16, 2020. Representational image/ file The evaluation process of class 10, 12 board examinations will begin from April 16, 2020. Representational image/ file

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will start the evaluation process of class 10, 12 board examinations from April 16, 2020. “Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets will be checked starting April 16, and the education board will make arrangements for it and take responsibility of the teachers involved in the exercise,” Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said.

Earlier, the evaluation process was postponed due to the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to an official, the board will take a month minimum to evaluate the answer sheets, the class 12 results will be declared earlier followed by class 10. The students can expect results for both the class 10, 12 examinations till May-end.

Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the board examinations this year with around 11.02 lakh (11,02,625) appeared in the class 10 exams, while over 6 lakh candidates in class 12.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from class 1 to 8.

The colleges and universities in the state will be on vacation between April 15 and May 15, and their annual exams will held as per guidelines that will be issued by UGC and AICTE, secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

