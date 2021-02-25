Gujarat Board to conduct exams for Classes 9 to 12 from March 19

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday announced that the exams of classes 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21 will commence from March 19. Instead of three examination during an academic session for these classes, this year students will be taking only two exams — the first in March and final exams in June (for classes 9 and 11) and in board exams for classes 10 and 12 in May, for which the state education board had already declared the schedule.

“This year we could not take any exam due to the pandemic. But with the reopening of schools, it was decided to take two exams instead of three where one exam will be conducted in March and second or final annual exam for class 9 and 11 in June,” GSHSEB Chairman A J Shah told The Indian Express.

The GSHSEB has announced the schedule of these exams with the first one for classes 9-12 being conducted from March 19 till 27 and annual exams for classes 9 and 11 from June 7-15.

Also, the board has directed schools to frame question papers for the first exams only as per its instructions and format given to the schools. “The schools will prepare question papers depending upon the curriculum covered by them and also distribution of marks should be as per the board’s directions for annual examinations. Accordingly, schools can prepare the question papers covering 70 per cent of the curriculum declared by the board,” the GSHSEB stated in its circular issued to all district education officers.

Further, for internal evaluation of 20 marks, average marks of first and second exams are taken but this time since there are only two exams, the marks of first exam would be considered.

The GSHSEB in the beginning of this month has declared the schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams which will commence from May 10. While class 10 exams are scheduled between May 10 and May 20, class 12 Science stream exams will be held from May 10 to May 21.