Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2026: When and where to check SSC result?

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GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The result for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declared on May 6 at 8 am. The Class 10 Gujarat board SSC results will be available on the official website of the board at gseb.org and at DigiLocker. The GSEB SSC 2026 exam was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.
GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates
To get the result from the website, students simply have to locate the “class 10th GSEB board result” link and enter their seat number and captcha. When they click on submit, a new window will open displaying their results. A minimum of 33 per cent is required in each subject as well as in the aggregate to clear the examination. Students who fail to meet this criteria can appear for the improvement exams later. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.
The GSEB Class 10th SSC result will be declared on May 6 at 8 am. Students will be able to check and download the Gujarat board Class 10 result at gseb.org and result.gseb.org. The DigiLocker portal will also be making the GSEB SSC 2026 result link live. The board will also host the GSEB Class 10 result 2026 on WhatsApp. Students can message the WhatsApp number at 6357300971 to check and access the Gujarat board 2026 result.
Read More | GSEB Class 10 Results 2026: How to check Gujarat board SSC results at Digilocker?
Last year, the GSEB Class 10th board results were announced on May 8 for the exams held from February 27 to March 10,. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.08%. A total of 7,46,892 regular students had appeared, with 6,20,532 qualifying.
In 2024, the exams were held from March 11 to March 22 and the SSC GSEB Class 10 results were declared on May 11. The overall pass percentage that year stood at 82.56 per cent.