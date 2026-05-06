Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2026: When and where to check SSC result?

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The result for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declared on May 6 at 8 am. The Class 10 Gujarat board SSC results will be available on the official website of the board at gseb.org and at DigiLocker. The GSEB SSC 2026 exam was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates

To get the result from the website, students simply have to locate the “class 10th GSEB board result” link and enter their seat number and captcha. When they click on submit, a new window will open displaying their results. A minimum of 33 per cent is required in each subject as well as in the aggregate to clear the examination. Students who fail to meet this criteria can appear for the improvement exams later. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.