Gseb.org Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check GSEB result

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) will be declaring the results for Class 10 exam soon on their official website at gseb.org. The Gujarat board SSC results will be available at WahtsApp and DigiLocker as well. Students can message the WhatsApp number at 6357300971 to check and access the Gujarat board 2026 result from WhatsApp.
GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates
To check the result for class 10 GSEB board, go to the official website and then click class 10 results. After that mention the login information as required and click on submit. Now the result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future.
Read More | Gujarat GSEB Board SSC 10th Result 2026: How to check results, download marksheets?
The result section is available in the homepage (screengrab from website).The exam for class 10 was conducted between February 26 to March 16, 2026. According to official information, the administration made proper arrangements to avoid any malpractice. There were CCTV cameras in all the exam centres. A large no.of police personnel were added to maintain law and order. Officers from the District Coordination Committee were posted as observers for the exam.
To pass the class 10 exam students need to get at least 33 per cent in each subject in theory and practicals. A minimum of 33 per cent is also required in the aggregate as total. Those who could not pass in few subjects can take the compartment exam to save their academic year.