Gseb.org Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check GSEB result

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Class Result 2026 Official Website Link at gseb.org: Students will require their GSEB Class 10th seat number to download and access the GSEB SSC result marksheet.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 07:16 AM IST
GSEB SSC result 2026 donwload link at result.gseb.orgGSEB SSC result 2026 donwload link at result.gseb.org (Screengrab of official website)
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Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) will be declaring the results for Class 10 exam soon on their official website at gseb.org. The Gujarat board SSC results will be available at WahtsApp and DigiLocker as well. Students can message the WhatsApp number at 6357300971 to check and access the Gujarat board 2026 result from WhatsApp.

GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates

GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check Homepage of GSEB (screengrab from official website).

To check the result for class 10 GSEB board, go to the official website and then click class 10 results. After that mention the login information as required and click on submit. Now the result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future.

Read More | Gujarat GSEB Board SSC 10th Result 2026: How to check results, download marksheets?

GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check

The result section is available in the homepage (screengrab from website).The exam for class 10 was conducted between February 26 to March 16, 2026. According to official information, the administration made proper arrangements to avoid any malpractice. There were CCTV cameras in all the exam centres. A large no.of police personnel were added to maintain law and order. Officers from the District Coordination Committee were posted as observers for the exam.

GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check The results are available at Digilocker also.

To pass the class 10 exam students need to get at least 33 per cent in  each subject in theory and practicals. A minimum of 33 per cent is also required in the aggregate as total. Those who could not pass in few subjects can take the compartment exam to save their academic year.

 

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