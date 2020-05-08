Gujarat Board releases question bank for JEE Main, NEET, GUJCET aspirants

The question bank can be accessed online through the website- gujarat-education.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The question bank can be accessed online through the website- gujarat-education.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Gujarat State Board has released question bank for students appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2020). The question bank which is available in both Gujarati and English medium and can be accessed online through the website- gujarat-education.gov.in.

The question bank comprises of subjects — Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Mathematics and also has chapter-wise question papers for students.

The JEE Main will be conducted between July 18 and July 23, while NEET on July 26, and JEE Advanced on August 23, 2020. Meanwhile, GUJCET which was scheduled to be held on March 31, has been postponed. The revised dates for the entrance examinations will be announced soon.

Around 1.25 lakh (1,25,781) candidates applied to appear for GUJCET 2020. The examination will be conducted in three languages- Gujarati, Hindi and English.

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The candidates can appear after clearing class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat.

