Gujarat board: No mass promotion for class 12 students

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Saturday there will be no mass promotions for class 12 students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in the state.

“We are not thinking to mass promote students of 12 standard. But once the Covid situation is under control, then we will decide on when to conduct the examinations,” Rupani said while interacting with media persons at Banaskantha.

Earlier, the state government had announced to conduct board exams for classed 10 and 12 between May 10 and 25. On Thursday, the state decided to promote all 8.72 lakh regular students of class 10 studying under GSHSEB, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the GSHSED has already promoted the students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 to their next classes without exams. The Board even released a slew of guidelines for mass promotion of students of classes 9 and 11.