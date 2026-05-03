Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts

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GSEB HSC Results 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 12 HSC results tomorrow, May 4, 2026, at 10 am. Students can check their Gujarat Board scores on the official website gseb.org by entering their seat numbers. In addition, results will be accessible through DigiLocker, which will provide digitally signed mark sheets with QR codes for authenticity.
The Class 12 board examinations this year were conducted between February 26 and March 16, 2026, across more than 1,700 centres in Gujarat. Papers for the Science and General or Arts streams were held in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:15 pm, with strict invigilation and adherence to board guidelines. GSEB Class 12 HSC and GUJCET results information on counselling, revaluation, and other details can be checked at education.indianexpress.com.
|Year
|Science Stream (%)
|General Stream (%)
|Commerce Stream (%)
|2025
|83.51
|93.07
|90.78
|2024
|82.00
|92.00
|91.00
|2023
|82.35
|92.44
|91.12
|2022
|71.90
|86.91
|86.00
To download the results tomorrow, students should visit gseb.org, click on the “HSC Result 2026” link, and enter their seat number. The provisional mark sheet can be saved immediately, while the original mark sheet will be distributed later by the respective schools.
In the previous session, the Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.51%, with boys slightly ahead at 83.79% compared to girls at 83.20%. The General stream achieved 93.07%, where girls outperformed boys (95.23% vs 90.78%). Commerce students also registered strong results, with nearly 91% clearing the exams.
Among Class 12 science students, boys recorded a pass rate of 83.79%, narrowly surpassing girls who achieved 83.2% last year. In the Arts stream, the Gujarat Board recorded a pass percentage of 93.07% in previous session, up from 91.93% in 2024.
In GSEB HSC science results in 2024, out of the 1,11,132 students appearing in the Gujarat board science stream, as many as 91,625 cleared. The pass percentage in science group A was 90.11 per cent, in group B, it was 78.34 per cent, and in groups A and B combined, the overall pass percentage was 68.42 per cent.