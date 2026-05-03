Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts

In addition, results will be accessible through DigiLocker, which will provide digitally signed mark sheets with QR codes for authenticity.(representative image/ express photo)

GSEB HSC Results 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 12 HSC results tomorrow, May 4, 2026, at 10 am. Students can check their Gujarat Board scores on the official website gseb.org by entering their seat numbers. In addition, results will be accessible through DigiLocker, which will provide digitally signed mark sheets with QR codes for authenticity.

The Class 12 board examinations this year were conducted between February 26 and March 16, 2026, across more than 1,700 centres in Gujarat. Papers for the Science and General or Arts streams were held in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:15 pm, with strict invigilation and adherence to board guidelines. GSEB Class 12 HSC and GUJCET results information on counselling, revaluation, and other details can be checked at education.indianexpress.com.