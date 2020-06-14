GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: When and where to check

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Check these websites to get result. Representational image/ file GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Check these websites to get result. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: The results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) class 12 Arts and Commerce exam will be announced on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the HSC Arts and Commerce exam this year can check the result through the website- gseb.org.

According to chairman AJ Shah, the results of class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released tomorrow by 8 am. The candidate can also visit register at the indianexpress.com to get the latest updates about result in real-time. To receive updates, students will have to fill his/her details in the box below –

GSEB HSC 12th result 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their results at gseb.org. As per the officials, the result will ve declared by 8 am. As per the previous trend of the Gujarat Board, the result is announced early in the morning. Students can check the update around 6 am, going by past trend.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The board has earlier declared class 12 science result as well as class 10 result. A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam, while 71.34 per cent students cleared the HSC Science exam this year successfully.

Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams. There is no clarity on supplementary exams this year.

