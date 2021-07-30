Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 HSC results general 2021 date: When and where to check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the result of HSC general or class 12 examinations, 2021 on July 31 at 8 am. Students can check their results on the official websites of GSHSEB at gseb.org. The board released the class 12 results for the science stream on July 17.

After the Centre scraps class 12 board examination of the academic year 2020-2021, the state government decide to cancel the exams for Gujarat board students as well. The decision was taken in the favour of health and safety of students and teachers. Before the Centre’s decision to cancel the exams, the Gujarat government on May 25 announced the Class 12 state board exams to be conducted from July 1. It had already declared mass promotion for the student of class 1-11.

Gujarat board GSHSEB class 12 results: When and where to check

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of gseb.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. The students can register here with their roll number, full name and other details here to get results. The results will be directly sent to their registered mobile number and email id, once released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students had to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams. Of the 3.71 lakh who registered for the Gujarat Board HSC exam, 2.83 lakh have passed it.

Last year, the pass percentage reached 76.29 per cent. There was a rise of 3.02 per cent from 2019’s pass percentage, which was 73.27 per cent. Science stream result of 2020 secured a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent. In the result of the science stream, there was a decline in the pass percentage of 2020 in comparison to the pass percentage of 2019, which was 71.90 per cent.