Gujarat Board GSEB SSC result 2020 date and time: Class 10th result tomorrow

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Around six lakh students from the state had appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. (Representational image) Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Around six lakh students from the state had appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. (Representational image)

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2020 Date: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination on Tuesday, June 9. Chairman AJ Shah told indianexpress.com that the results of class 10 exam will be released tomorrow by 8 am. Over 11 lakh students who had appeared in the SSC exam will get their results through the website-gseb.org. Apart from it, the result will be available at indiaresult.com.

The students can also check the result through indianexpress.com. In order to check the results on our portal, a candidate needs to fill the box below. After filling in the details, he/she can access their results and the latest updates regarding it.

Meanwhile, the result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released this week. Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year.

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there has been no clarity over the dates for the latter.

Meanwhile, keeping the pandemic in mind the state education department also decided to promote students from classes 1 to 9, and 11.

The GSHSEB has announced the results of HSC class 12th Science on May 17. The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd