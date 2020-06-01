Gujarat Board GSEB to announce SSC, HSC general exam results this week

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC, HSC Arts & Commerce results 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file Gujarat Board GSEB SSC, HSC Arts & Commerce results 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC, HSC Arts & Commerce results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination, Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations this week. Chairman AJ Shah told indianexpress.com that the board will release the answer key within a day or two following which the results will be announced. “The evaluation process of the SSC and HSC papers were completed in May. The exam was deferred in mid-April due to the lockdown. The post-evaluation process will be completed soon, following which the results of SSC, HSC (general stream) exams will be released this week,” the chairman said. The board will announce the dates of results declaration, once it completed the post-evaluation process.

Over 11 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam that was concluded on March 17. Once released, the results will be available at gseb.org.in. The students can also check the results through our portal indianexpress.com, for which they have to register here. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register.

Earlier, the HSC class 12th Science result was declared on May 17, and a total of 71.34 per cent of students cleared the exam successfully. As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams.

There is no clarity on supplementary exams this year. Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from class 1 to 8, 9 and 11.

