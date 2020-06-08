Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020: How much marks are needed to pass GSEB 10th exam

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th result at gseb.org Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th result at gseb.org

Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board will declare the result of class 10 or GSEB SSC result on June 9. The SSC result will be available at official websites, gseb.org and http://www.gsebeservice.com. Over 11 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 Gujarat Board exam this year, as per the official data.

Last year, 66.97 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. The pass percentage of students who appeared for the exam in the Hindi medium was higher at 72.66 per cent as compared to Gujarati medium students who recorded a pass percentage of 64.97 per cent. The best performance was delivered by English medium students as 88.11 per cent students cleared the exam last year, as per the official data.

The Gujarat Board SSC result pass percentage has not touched overall 70 per cent in recent years. Last year, not only the number of schools with 100 per cent pass percentage dropped as compared to 2018, but also, as many as 63 schools had no students clearing the class 10 Gujarat Board exams from them. This makes many students fear. With only a couple of hours left for the result declaration, here is a look at what it takes to pass the Gujarat Board SSC exam:

To pass in Gujarat Board class 10 or SSC exams, the students need to get 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects. In 2010, the board had lowered the pass marks for the board exams from 35 per cent to 33 per cent per subject.

Further, the question papers also have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 50 marks in each subject which are to be given 75 minutes, and further, the descriptive exam will be held in the second part. In addition to this, in descriptive exams, the board had announced then, questions worth 25 marks will be easy to score. These moves were introduced to improve the pass percentage of the Gujarat Board exams. It would be worth seeing whether or not the result this year is improved.

To get the latest updates related to the board exams, to get the result via SMS or email, students can register with indianexpress.com by filling in their credentials in the box given below and click on register button –

Meanwhile, in case a candidate fails to clear the SSC exam, they will get a second chance in the form of supplementary exams. Due to coronavirus, the academic schedule for most of the boards has been delayed, and hence there is no update on when these exams will be held by the Gujarat Board.

