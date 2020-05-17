Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 declared: Pass percentage stands at 71.34%

GSEB HSC result 2020: A total of 71.34 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Representational image/ Express GSEB HSC result 2020: A total of 71.34 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Representational image/ Express

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020: The Gujarat Board (GSEB) has announced the result for the higher secondary certificate (HSC). A total of 71.34 per cent students cleared HSC Science examination this year. The boys fair better than girls, while 71.69 per cent male students cleared the examination, the pass percentage of female students stands at 70.85 per cent. Rajkot has topped among the districts.

Of over 6 lakh candidates who had registered for class 12 exam, the result of only the science stream has been declared today. GSEB class 12 result for arts and commerce stream is likely to be announced this month.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check HSC results

With this, GSEB has become the second board across India to have declared results amid the coronavirus pandemic. The result of several boards including CBSE and ICSE are yet to be announced. Earlier, Gujarat Board had said that it would release the result for both class 10 and class 12 results by May-end as the authorities had resumed the evaluation process amid lockdown.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020: How to check

While result is available at gseb.org, candidates might face issues due to heavy load. To check the mark sheet instantly, one can directly fill details in the box given below –

Step 1: In the box given above, write your name, roll number, email id, and registered phone number

Step 2: Click on the gender (male or female button)

Step 3: Select the drop-down menu to choose your area of interest

Step 4: Click the register button, your result will be available

Do not forget to download the mark sheet and take a print out for future reference

To qualify the exam, students will have to obtain a minimum of grade D in the exam as well as in the overall score. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in a subject will have to appear for improvement exams. The dates of improvement exams are not yet declared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd