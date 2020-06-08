Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2020: Students can submit improvement application from June 11

A student can apply for the improvement exams in one or more subjects. (Representational image) A student can apply for the improvement exams in one or more subjects. (Representational image)

Weeks after declaring the class 12 Science stream results, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), released the dates for the application of improvement exams. Any candidate, who failed to clear the exams or wishes to improve their grades, can apply latest by June 20 at 5 pm. The forms will be released at 2 pm on June 11. A student can apply for the improvement exams in one or more subjects.

GSEB issued a statement in this regard, in which it clarified that students who had filled the form earlier would not be considered. It also mentioned that all new details regarding the same will be updated on the official website on June 11. The application can only be completed after the payment of the requisite amount of fee via online transaction.

Any candidate with disabilities or belonging to PwD categories and girls will be excluded from paying any kind of fee for the respective examinations.

This year, GSEB recorded a passing percentage of 71.34 per cent in the science stream in which Rajkot emerged as the best performing district. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 21. The board had also released the answer key of the same in mid-April, but the results were declared much later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the board will be announcing the class 10 results on June 9 while the results of the HSC Arts and Commerce stream are expected to be declared later this month.

