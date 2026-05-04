Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result: 209 schools in science stream, 2030 schools in general stream score 100%

The Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, while declaring the GSEB Class 12 science and general stream results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday, said 1,11,090 regular students of Class 12 Science have secured an overall pass percentage of 84.33 per cent, while 4,35,102 regular students of general stream have secured an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent.
While Gujarat Board Class 12 science results improved from 83.51 per cent in 2025, the general stream result has declined from 93.07 per cent in 2025 to 92.71 per cent. In class 12 science, boys secured an overall pass percentage of 84.04, while 84.65 pass percentage of girls. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.
Gujarati medium students’ pass percentage is 84.32 per cent, and 85.13 per cent of English medium students cleared the exams.
Morbi district, with a pass percentage of 94.85 per cent, continues to be at the top, and Dahod, with 57.44 per cent, is again at the bottom consecutively this year.
The pass percentage of Group A students is 90.79 per cent, and Group B is 79.87 per cent.
In the General stream Class 12 result declared with a pass percentage of 92.71 per cent, the pass percentage of boys is 90.1 per cent, while the pass percentage of girls is 95.41 per cent.
Dang district tops with 97.88 per cent, while Ahmedabad city is at the bottom with 87.10 per cent. In 2025, it was Banaskantha with 97.2 per cent and Vadodara with 87.77 per cent at the top and bottom, respectively, in the state.
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Also, the number of schools with 100 per cent schools is 209 in the science stream and 2030 in the general stream.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More