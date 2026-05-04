Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result: 209 schools in science stream, 2030 schools in general stream score 100%

Gujarati medium students' pass percentage is 84.32 per cent, and 85.13 per cent of English medium students cleared the exams.(Representative Image/AI)

The Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, while declaring the GSEB Class 12 science and general stream results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday, said 1,11,090 regular students of Class 12 Science have secured an overall pass percentage of 84.33 per cent, while 4,35,102 regular students of general stream have secured an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent.

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While Gujarat Board Class 12 science results improved from 83.51 per cent in 2025, the general stream result has declined from 93.07 per cent in 2025 to 92.71 per cent. In class 12 science, boys secured an overall pass percentage of 84.04, while 84.65 pass percentage of girls. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.