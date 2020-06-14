Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce result 2020: Date and time

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on Monday, June 15. According to chairman AJ Shah, the results of class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released tomorrow by 8 am. Students can check their results at gseb.org.in or can also visit our portal to access the same. Around 6 lakh students appeared in the HSC exam this year.

#Gujarat #GSHSEB Class 12 general stream results to be declared on June 15 at 8 am on the state board’s website https://t.co/zo0LkVdpw3@IndianExpress @ExpressGujarat — Ritu Sharma (@2ritusharma) June 14, 2020

According to the pre-existing guidelines, a student needs a D grade in every subject to clear the exams. Students, who fail to get D and score E instead are given a chance to appear for the supplementary exams, however, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it is difficult to find some clarity on the latter this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd