Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Board Exams 2023: Class 10th, 12th admit cards released

GSEB Class 12th Board Exams 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today released the admit cards for HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) final examinations, March 2023. The admit cards are now available at the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

Students should note that they will not be able to download the hall tickets directly from the official GSEB website, and will have to instead collect it from their schools.

GSEB Board Exams: How to download Class 10th, 12th admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org

Step 2: On the home page, you will see different links for ‘HSC general hall ticket 2023’, ‘SSC hall ticket 2023’ and ‘HSC Science hall ticket 2023’.

Step 3: Click on the class nd subject link you are appearing for.

Step 4: Schools will have to key in their ‘school index number’ and the registered mobile number or the email id.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to registered email ID or phone number.

Step 6: Download and save the admit cards for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the exams for class 10 will begin from March 14 and conclude on March 28, 2023. The class 12 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 25, 2023.