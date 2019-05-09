Toggle Menu
Declared! Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: Results now available at these websites

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: Results now available at these websites

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019, Gujarat Board HSC 12th Science Result 2019 @www.gseb.org LIVE Updates: The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com. The result is now available at the websites

Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2019 LIVE: Results to be available at the official website- gseb.org at 9 am 

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The result of HSC Class 12th examination has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Thursday, May 9. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org.

The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, 72.99 per cent students have cleared the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.

Live Blog

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Websites to avail results, check updates 

Last year's GSHSEB pass percentage

Last year, the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam results were declared on May 30. The overall pass percentage was 56.82%, which is 1% higher than pass percentage for 2016 at 55.82%

Gujarat Board exams and results

The GSEB is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for students of Class 11 and 12 in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

Gujarat Board results of medical and non-medical streams

In 2016, among both the medical and non-medical streams, the pass percentage of the non-medical stream had recorded 89.94 per cent which was higher than 80.96 per cent for the medical students.

GSEB HSC qualifying marks

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.

Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2019 LIVE: Results to be available at the official website- gseb.org at 9 am

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result LIVE: Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

