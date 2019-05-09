Declared! Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: Results now available at these websites

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The result of HSC Class 12th examination has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Thursday, May 9. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org.

The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, 72.99 per cent students have cleared the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.