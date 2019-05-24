Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Commerce, Arts results 2019: Date, time and documents needed

Gujarat GSEB, GSHSEB 12th result 2019: After declaring the result of class 12 science stream, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will now declare the result of class 12 general stream result on May 25 (Saturday). The general stream includes the commerce and humanities stream.

The result of over 6 lakh students will be available on the official website, gseb.org from 8 am onwards on Saturday. The GSEB class 12 exams concluded on March 23, 2019 and the result is being declared in nearly a month’s time.

GSEB 12th general stream result 2019 updates

In order to save any hassle or delay, students need to keep their admit cards handy. While checking results students will have to mention their name, roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their Gujarat Board class 12 admit card.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2019: Date, time and documents needed

The Gujarat Board will announce the result of HSC class 12 on May 25 at 8 am. The exams took place across 1,548 exam centres across the state. Last year, the general result was declared on May 31. Thus, this year, the Gujarat Board has also kept up with the trend of other boards to declare the result earlier than previous years.

In recently declared Gujarat Board class 12 science stream result, the pass percentage dropped by one per cent from 72.99 per cent recorded in the year 2017-18 and is the lowest in the last seven years. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.