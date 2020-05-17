Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check result here; direct link, marksheet

GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 12 Science results will be available at the website- gseb.org. Representational image/ file GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 12 Science results will be available at the website- gseb.org. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the results of HSC class 12th Science on Sunday, May 17 amid lockdown. The results will be available today at 8 am. The students can get results and respective scores here. The students can register with their roll number, full name and other details here to get results. The results will be directly sent to their registered mobile number and email id, once released. The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.

Follow the direct link here to get your results

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams of which 6 lakh appeared for class 12 boards. The students can also check their results through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it will be available at indiaresults.com.

To check the result through the website- gseb.org, candidate has to click on the result tab. In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.