Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check result here; direct link, marksheet

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12th Science Result 2020 @gseb.org LIVE Updates: The class 12th Science results will be available tomorrow at 8 am. Register here to access your result

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 5:52:46 am
GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 12 Science results will be available at the website- gseb.org. Representational image/ file 

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the results of HSC class 12th Science on Sunday, May 17 amid lockdown. The results will be available today at 8 am. The students can get results and respective scores here.  The students can register with their roll number, full name and other details here to get results. The results will be directly sent to their registered mobile number and email id, once released. The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.

Follow the direct link here to get your results 

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams of which 6 lakh appeared for class 12 boards. The students can also check their results through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it will be available at indiaresults.com.

To check the result through the website- gseb.org, candidate has to click on the result tab. In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

05:52 (IST)17 May 2020
GSEB HSC Science result: Steps to check

Step 1: Enter your details here

Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 3: Once result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, mail id

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

05:47 (IST)17 May 2020
How to get results

05:33 (IST)17 May 2020
Gujarat Board to announce class 12th Science Result today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce its class 12 science result on Sunday, May 17 at 8 am. Over 6 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams. There is no clarity on supplementary exams this year.

