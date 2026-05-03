Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: GSHSEB to declare HSC result

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will today announce the Class 12 HSC results at 10 am. The Board stated that students could check their results on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat numbers once the HSC scores are published. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

According to the official notification issued from GSEB’s Gandhinagar office, the results of the Class 12 examinations (Science stream, General stream, Vocational stream, U.U.B. stream) will be out along with GUJCET 2026 and Sanskrit Madhyama.

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Additionally, the board has provided a WhatsApp facility — students can send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their results.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 exam was held over 20 days, from February 26 to March 18. The HSC class 12 exams were scheduled from 3 pm to 6:15 pm in a single shift in offline mode. As many as 15,27,724 students appeared for the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams at 1,701 examination centres across the state.

To pass the Gujarat Board Class 12 exam, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33 per cent overall. Also, they must obtain a minimum grade of ‘D’ in all subjects. Students are advised to check only the official site for the latest updates on GSEB results.

Live Updates May 3, 2026 04:19 PM IST Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: GSEB to release class 12th GSEB to release Class 12th results on May 4 at 10 am