Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Results 2026 (Out): 84.33% Science students pass in HSC exam

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Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Results Declared: GSEB has published the results for the class 12 exam today on the official website gseb.org. To check their results, students can log in to the website mentioned above using their login credentials. To avoid missing any updates regarding the re-evaluation form and improvement exam date sheet, students are advised to check the IE Education.
Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates
Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja on Monday announced the Class 12 board results for the Science and General streams. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, with boys securing 84.04% and girls slightly ahead at 84.65%.
Performance across language medium showed the Gujarati medium at 84.32%, while the English medium achieved 85.13%. District-wise, Morbi topped the state with 94.85%, whereas Dahod registered the lowest at 57.44%. Meanwhile, the General stream results stood at 92.71%.
To check the results, they have to visit the official website of GSEB, click on the HSC result on the homepage. Then enter your login details, such as the seat number, and you can see the result. After the result appears, students are advised either to download it or take a screenshot of it for future reference. They will need this till the actual marksheet is provided from the respective school.
The exam for GSEB class 12 was conducted from February 26 to March 8, over a period of twenty days. The exam was conducted from 3 pm to 6:15 pm in a single shift in the afternoon. Throughout the whole state, the exam was conducted across 1,701 centres. A total of 15,27,724 students appeared this year, combining class 10 and class 12.
A photocopy of the answer sheet and the process of re-evaluation will be available for students who are unhappy with their results. They can ask for the same by paying a certain amount of fee and filling up the application form, which will open shortly. The application form will be available at the board’s website.
Read | Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts