Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Results 2026 (Out): 84.33% Science students pass in HSC exam

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Results Declared: GSEB has published the results for the class 12 exam today on the official website gseb.org. To check their results, students can log in to the website mentioned above using their login credentials. To avoid missing any updates regarding the re-evaluation form and improvement exam date sheet, students are advised to check the IE Education.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja on Monday announced the Class 12 board results for the Science and General streams. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, with boys securing 84.04% and girls slightly ahead at 84.65%.