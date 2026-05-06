GSEB SSC Improvement Exams 2026: ‘Best of Two’ chance for students to improve scores in June

According to board data, over 32,000 students have scope for improvement across one or more subjects, including more than 11,000 regular candidates. Schools will issue detailed circulars regarding the application process for the supplementary exams in due course.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Gujarat Board SSC Results - Improvement exam detailsGujarat Board SSC Results: Improvement exam details (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)
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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced a detailed improvement policy for Class 10 (SSC) students. The second-exam will be an improvement opportunity through the June 2026 Supplementary Examination. The move is aimed at students who were either unsuccessful or could not achieve their desired scores in the main board exams.

GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates

Earlier today, on May 6, the Gujarat Board announced the results for SSC Class 10th exams. Overall 83.86% students have passed GSEB SSC 2026 this year.

As per the official guidelines, students can appear for the supplementary exam in all subjects, and the board will apply a “Best of Two” policy. This means the higher score between the main examination and the supplementary exam will be considered final, allowing students to improve their academic performance without losing earlier marks.

The board has clarified that this opportunity is specifically meant for candidates who may feel dissatisfied with their results or those who did not pass. In fact, students who receive ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ grades in external examination subjects are required to reappear and improve their performance in subsequent attempts to qualify for the SSC certificate.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least a Grade ‘D’ (33–40 marks) in each subject. For differently-abled candidates, the passing requirement has been relaxed to 20% marks. Only those meeting the minimum qualifying criteria across subjects will be eligible for certification.

The improvement option covers a wide range of subjects, including languages (Gujarati, Hindi, English, Sanskrit), core subjects (Science, Social Science, Mathematics – Standard and Basic), as well as vocational subjects such as Healthcare, IT/ITES, and Beauty & Wellness.

According to board data, over 32,000 students have scope for improvement across one or more subjects, including more than 11,000 regular candidates. Schools will issue detailed circulars regarding the application process for the supplementary exams, enabling eligible students to register and appear for the June session.

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The board has emphasised that students should view this as an opportunity to enhance their results without discouragement, and make use of the flexible “Best of Two” system to strengthen their academic record.

 

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