GSEB SSC Improvement Exams 2026: ‘Best of Two’ chance for students to improve scores in June

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced a detailed improvement policy for Class 10 (SSC) students. The second-exam will be an improvement opportunity through the June 2026 Supplementary Examination. The move is aimed at students who were either unsuccessful or could not achieve their desired scores in the main board exams.

GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates

Earlier today, on May 6, the Gujarat Board announced the results for SSC Class 10th exams. Overall 83.86% students have passed GSEB SSC 2026 this year.

As per the official guidelines, students can appear for the supplementary exam in all subjects, and the board will apply a “Best of Two” policy. This means the higher score between the main examination and the supplementary exam will be considered final, allowing students to improve their academic performance without losing earlier marks.