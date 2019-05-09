Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2019 declared: How to check score online

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of Class 12 Science stream on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.

Advertising

The result is now available at the official website- gseb.org.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science result 2019

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check via app

Step 1: Visit the Google Play store

Step 2: Download the result app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result alert will be appeared on the screen, soon the declaration of results.

Last year, 72.99 per cent students have cleared the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.