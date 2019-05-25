Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared: How to check via websites, app, sms

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website, gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

This year, a total of six lakh candidates had appeared in the examination that was conducted in March.

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the scree

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.