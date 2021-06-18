Gujarat board fixes 50:25:25 with 50 for Class 10 marks

Distribution of mark sheets and certificates will be donen at the end of July.

Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its scoring plan for Class 12 to the Supreme Court, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced its evaluation criteria for Class 12, results of which will be declared by the third week of July.

As per the evaluation policy framed by the committee of 11 educationists formed for framing the criteria, the GSHSEB will take into account the results of Class 10, 11 and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.

A day after the CBSE cancelled its Class 12 exams, the Gujarat cabinet of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, too, decided to scrap Class 12 state board exams on June 2.

The GSHSEB, on the recommendations by the committee of educationists, declared a policy where the highest weightage of 50 marks is given to Class 10 board results, and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12, adding to a total of 100 marks.

“We did our ground work and prepared our plan while waiting for CBSE guidelines… The committee that framed an evaluation policy for Class 10 did not receive a single complaint was asked to prepare the policy for Class 12 evaluation too,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the Indian Express.

The GSHSEB has also announced the date sheet for preparation and declaration of results. The board will declare the result for Class 12 science stream in the second week of July followed by general stream in the third week of July. Distribution of mark sheets and certificates will be donen at the end of July.

“Between July 19 and 25, the schools will evaluate students based on this evaluation criteria, followed by uploading the results on the board’s website between June 25 and July 1,” GSHSEB secretary Dinesh Patel said.

For Class 10 students who were declared to be mass-promoted, the assessment has been divided between Class 9 and Class 10 unit tests.